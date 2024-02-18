HC Wainwright Raises Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $28.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAGE. Wedbush raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

