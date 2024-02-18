HC Wainwright Weighs in on PolyPid Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of PolyPid in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($4.35) per share.

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.48. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyPid by 514.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

