HC Wainwright Weighs in on PolyPid Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of PolyPid in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($4.35) per share.
Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.48. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
