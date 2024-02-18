Head to Head Contrast: Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) & Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A N/A -4.47% Booz Allen Hamilton 3.96% 65.31% 10.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nukkleus and Booz Allen Hamilton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $10.32 billion 1.83 $271.79 million $3.10 46.96

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

11.8% of Nukkleus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nukkleus has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nukkleus and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 1 3 5 0 2.44

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus price target of $139.56, suggesting a potential downside of 4.14%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Nukkleus.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Nukkleus on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning , and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

