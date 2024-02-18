Head to Head Review: ATS (NYSE:ATS) vs. Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATS and Ouster’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATS $1.95 billion 1.99 $96.40 million $1.34 29.31 Ouster $41.03 million 5.75 -$138.56 million ($12.41) -0.47

ATS has higher revenue and earnings than Ouster. Ouster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATS 5.89% 17.56% 6.82% Ouster -540.74% -108.51% -70.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares ATS and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.1% of ATS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ouster shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ATS and Ouster, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATS 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ouster 0 1 3 0 2.75

ATS currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.06%. Ouster has a consensus price target of $13.90, indicating a potential upside of 139.66%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than ATS.

Summary

ATS beats Ouster on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services. Further, the company provides engineering design, prototyping, process verification, specification writing, software and manufacturing process controls development, standard automation products/platforms, equipment design and build, third-party equipment qualification, procurement and integration, automation system installation, product line commissioning, validation, and documentation services. Additionally, it offers value engineering, supply chain management, and integration and manufacturing capabilities, as well as other automation products and solutions; and software and digital solutions comprising connected factory floor management systems to capture, analyze, and use real time machine performance data to troubleshoot, deliver process and product solutions, prevent equipment downtime, drive operational efficiency, and unlock performance for sustainable production improvements. ATS Corporation serves life sciences, transportation and mobility, consumer products, food and beverage, electronics, nuclear, packaging, warehousing and distribution, and energy markets. The company was formerly known as ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. and changed its name to ATS Corporation in November 2022. ATS Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Canada.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

