Head to Head Review: Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) vs. Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Energy and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 29.99% 39.01% 16.60% Marathon Oil 24.96% 15.41% 8.74%

Risk & Volatility

Vista Energy has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $1.14 billion 2.73 $269.54 million $3.41 9.86 Marathon Oil $8.04 billion 1.70 $3.61 billion $2.70 8.66

This table compares Vista Energy and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Energy. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Energy and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Marathon Oil 0 4 7 1 2.75

Vista Energy currently has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $31.16, indicating a potential upside of 33.26%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Vista Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Vista Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

