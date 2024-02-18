Head to Head Survey: Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Positron and Biotricity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $730,000.00 43.03 -$2.31 million N/A N/A Biotricity $11.11 million 0.75 -$18.66 million ($1.59) -0.61

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biotricity.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Positron has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Positron and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Positron and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -186.27% -2,334.01% -51.67% Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90%

Summary

Biotricity beats Positron on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

