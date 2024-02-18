Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the business services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of HCSG opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $898.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

