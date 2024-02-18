HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.99

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.99 and last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 53305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 239.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,482,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,169,000 after acquiring an additional 374,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.