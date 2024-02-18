Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) versus Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Head-To-Head Survey

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -4,601.51% -207.59% Envoy Medical N/A -45.17% 4.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

16.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Envoy Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -$6.35 million ($0.61) -0.21 Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and Envoy Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Envoy Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.98%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Heart Test Laboratories.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Heart Test Laboratories on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

