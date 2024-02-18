Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.28. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

