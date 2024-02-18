Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.28. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

