Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422,135 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

