Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Update

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $868.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

In other Hibbett news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hibbett by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hibbett by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 682,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hibbett by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

