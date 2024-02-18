Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $59.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HGV. JMP Securities began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of HGV opened at $44.14 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

