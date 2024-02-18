Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,420,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 15,210,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HIMS. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.27.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $92,511.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $71,943.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 426,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.