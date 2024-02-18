Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of HOV opened at $160.60 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $887.03 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $4,519,183.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $4,519,183.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

