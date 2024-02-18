H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
