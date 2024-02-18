HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Down 5.9% in January

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 782,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $613.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.01. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $356.07 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

