Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $285.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $287.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,643 shares of company stock worth $965,381. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

