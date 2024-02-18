HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.37. 449,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,434,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

HUYA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $781.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Get HUYA alerts:

Institutional Trading of HUYA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after purchasing an additional 418,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,158 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,008.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $16,189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.