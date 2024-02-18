iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 385,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iCAD Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $1.45 on Friday. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $38.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

