IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of IDEX worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.97. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $231.61. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

