IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of IDEX worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.97. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $231.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

