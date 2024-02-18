Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $74.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

IMCR opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.97. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,913,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 217,920 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after buying an additional 423,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

