Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Infosys by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

NYSE:INFY opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

