Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $87.79, but opened at $91.72. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ingersoll Rand shares last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 810,087 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.