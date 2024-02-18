InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $36.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. InMode’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
