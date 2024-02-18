InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $36.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get InMode alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on InMode

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 223.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,511 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of InMode by 3,557.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,919 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,366,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of InMode by 199.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,213 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. InMode’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.