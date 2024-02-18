Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells 966 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.