InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
InterDigital Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,668 shares of company stock valued at $171,942. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
InterDigital Company Profile
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InterDigital
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.