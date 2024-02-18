InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,668 shares of company stock valued at $171,942. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InterDigital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in InterDigital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

