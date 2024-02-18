Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$15.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.09.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$13.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.43 and a one year high of C$14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.72.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -146.15%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

