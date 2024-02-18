Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.14). 243,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 372,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.13).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £307.78 million, a PE ratio of 2,825.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.98.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

