Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.93. 32 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $216.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

