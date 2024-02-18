Investment House LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.3% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $571.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

