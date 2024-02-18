Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $360,459,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

