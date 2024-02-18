iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of iPower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for iPower’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iPower in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

iPower stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.78. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

