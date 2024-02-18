iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $93.74 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

