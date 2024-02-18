iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.80

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 18592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

