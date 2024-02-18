iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.97

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.97 and last traded at $104.94, with a volume of 343476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

