iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.28

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 1009539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

