iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.28

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 1009539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.