iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,786,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 99,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.