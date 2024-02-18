iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.02

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.02 and last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 119088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.76.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

