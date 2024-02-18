iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMB. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 197,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CEMB opened at $44.04 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

