iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EWJ opened at $67.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.