iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,047,000 after buying an additional 116,708 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,771,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after purchasing an additional 792,129 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $101.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

