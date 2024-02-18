iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 398,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 348,035 shares.The stock last traded at $287.28 and had previously closed at $288.11.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.06 and a 200-day moving average of $260.46.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.