iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $188.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.91. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.09 and a 52 week high of $191.96.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

