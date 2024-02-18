iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 287,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,839,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,864,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $111.86 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

