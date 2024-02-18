iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IFRA opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

