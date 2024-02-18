Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284,480 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $26,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $30,933,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 221.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,405,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,983 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITUB. HSBC cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

