ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $119.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. ITT has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $127.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

